Lady Hawk Volleyball goes 1-2 on the week

By CINDY CROSBY

Cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Lady Hawk Volleyball team went 1-2 last week earning a non-region win over Patrick Henry and Region I-AA losses against Beaufort Academy and Hilton Head Christian.

Against Patrick Henry Monday, September 23, the Lady Hawks won in three straight sets (25-16, 25-19, 25-22). Langley Harter recorded 16 kills in the game. Ella Nolte had 10 kills and two aces. Weslin Jones had seven kills and four aces.

In the loss to Beaufort Academy Tuesday, Sept. 24 at home, Colleton Prep played four sets before dropping the tie-breaker 25-19 (l), 25-21 (w), 25-21 (w), 25-18 (l) and 15-10 (l). Harter had 19 kills and ace. Nolte had 10 kills and four aces and Weslin Jones had 10 kills and three aces.

The Lady Hawks lost three consecutive sets against Hilton Head Christian (25-22, 25-13 and 25-21) Thursday, September 26 on the road. Harter had nine kills and three aces. Weslin Jones had four kills and Linley Jones had four aces. Taylor Tomedolskey had three kills and one ace and Caroline Kinard had three kills and an ace.

“Even though we lost, we played much better against Beaufort Academy and Hilton Head Christian,” said Coach Ashley Finney. “I think we are moving in the right direction and preparing ourselves for the playoffs. We only have one game this week, so that will give us time to work on a few things.”

The JV squad won two sets in a best of three series over Patrick Henry (25-20, 25 -19, 25-23). Cassie Craven and Mary Carter both recorded eight kills in the game. Kaylee Warren had 12 aces. Against Beaufort Academy, they lost in two sets (25-23, 25-17). Bailee Stanley had six kills and Lana Catterton and Kara Fargnoli each had three aces. In a best of three series against Hilton Head Christian, the JV team won the first set 25-19, but lost the next two sets (25-21 and 15-5). Stanley had nine kills and Warren had three kills and three aces.

Colleton Prep will face Thomas Heyward Thursday, October 3 on the road in a Region I-AA match.