Lady Hawk Volleyball defeats Raiders

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 11:54 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep varsity volleyball team improved to 10-4 overall and 4-4 in Region I-AA after defeating Dorchester Academy in straight sets (25-8, 25-9, 25-10) Thursday Oct. 10 at home.

Langley Harter recorded 11 kills and one ace in the match. Ella Nolte had nine kills and four aces and Caroline Kinard had three kills. Taylor Tomedolskey and Emily Wilson both had two kills and three aces. Jessica Hughes had three aces and Weslin Jones had two kills and an ace. Rachel Wright and Linley Jones each had an ace and a kill a piece.

The junior varsity won 25-12 and 25-17 against the Lady Raiders. Bailee Stanley had eight kills and Lana Catterton had seven aces and three kills. Kaylee Warren had three aces and a kill and Kara Fargnoli had three aces.

Hannah Strickland and Cassie Craven had an ace each and Alyssa had a kill.

“We have been playing with a lot of hustle lately,” said Coach Ashley Finney. “I feel like we are really coming together headed into our last week of region play.”

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to travel to John Paul II Tuesday Oct. 15 then host Hilton Head Prep Thursday Oct. 17 for Senior Night.