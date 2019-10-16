Lady Hawk Tennis finishes season

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:01 pm

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Tennis team ended the 2019 season last week with losses against Hilton Head Prep (9-0) and Orangeburg Prep (6-3). The Lady Hawks finished 5-7 on the season and missed making the SCISA playoffs, but will return their entire roster next season.

“We were overpowered by Hilton Head Prep,” said Coach Lessie Snead, who puts her first season in the record books as the Lady Hawks’ head coach. “They are a solid team filled with a line-up of girls with talent and dedication to the sport.

“Junior Rianna Bailey played determinedly to win the most games of the day for the team, with a total of four in the two-setter against Lizzie Lofye,” said Snead. “Winning those games was not an easy task for Bailey as Lofye wants and fights for every point.

“I think the highlight of the day for 9-year-old volunteer Ansley Snead was a quick walk on the beach, which was a short distance from the courts,” said Snead. “Thanks to parent Rhonda Bailey for this side trip for Ansley, as getting her feet wet and sandy seemed a just reward for the hundreds of tennis ***** she picked up this season.”

In the final match of the season against Orangeburg Prep, the Lady Hawks played at South Carolina State. “Rianna Bailey and Becca Martin both jumped off to a quick start, played the ball well and never slowed down until the match victory was convincingly tucked away,” said Snead.

“Sidney Bailey and Kaylee Spears both made adjustments and stepped up their play and shot consistency after losing their first sets,” said Snead. “This forced opponents Inabinet and Hinds to play smart tennis to get the win in closely contested points on both these courts. Much to my delight, both Bailey and Spears had on their never-give-up faces.

“Bailey and Spears played well and had a very competitive match when they combined later in the day to play doubles, but OP took the win on court two,” said Snead. “Bailey and Martin took our only doubles victory for the day.”

10/08/19 @ Hilton Head Prep

Hilton Head Prep 9,

Colleton Prep Academy 0

Singles

#1 Lizzie Loyfe (HHP) d. Rianna Bailey (CPA) 6-3, 6-1

#2 Lauren Harvey (HHP) d. Becca Martin (CPA) 6-1, 6-0

#3 Molly Rankin (HHP) d. Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-1, 6-2

#4 Val Covington (HHP) d. Kaylee Spears (CPA) 6-2, 6-1

#5 Paige Sciubas (HHP) d. Anne Hatcher White (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

#6 Cassie Cohen (HHP) d. MaKayla Odum (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

#1 L.Loyfe/L.Harvey (HHP) d. R. Bailey/B.Martin (CPA) 8-1

#2 M.Rankin/V.Covington (HHP) d. S. Bailey/K.Spears (CPA) 8-1

#3 K.Zhu/P.Sciubas (HHP) d. M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) 8-1

10/09/2019 @ Orangeburg Prep Academy

Orangeburg Prep 6,

Colleton Prep Academy 3

Singles

#1 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Cate Williams (OP) 6-0, 6-2

#2 Becca Martin (CPA) d. Natalie Judge (OP) 6-0, 6-1

#3 Lane Inabinet (OP) d. Sidney Bailey (CPA) 6-2, 7-6

#4 Joanna Hinds (OP) d. Kaylee Spears (CPA) 6-1, 6-4

#5 Paige Hewitt (OP) d. Anne Hatcher White (CPA) 6-2, 6-3

#6 Hallie Fanning (OP) d. MaKayla Odum (CPA) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

#1 R. Bailey/B.Martin (CPA) d. C.Williams/N.Judge (OP) 8-4

#2 L.Inabinet/J.Hinds (OP) d. S. Bailey/K.Spears (CPA) 8-6

#3 P.Hewitt/T.Fogle (OP) d. M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) 8-2

Exhibition match

Singles

#1 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Cate Williams (OP) 5-1

#2 Natalie Judge (OP) d. Becca Martin (CPA) 5-4

#3 Lane Inabinet (OP) d. Sidney Bailey (CPA) 5-3

#4 Joanna Hinds (OP) d. Kaylee Spears (CPA) 5-3

#5 Paige Hewitt (OP) d. Anne Hatcher White (CPA) 5-4

#6 Hallie Fanning (OP) d. MaKayla Odum (CPA) 5-0