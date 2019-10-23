Lady Cougars finish season

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Volleyball team finished the season 5-11 overall and 0-6 in Region VII-AAAA. Colleton County won their match against Lake Marion High School on Senior Night on Monday Oct. 14 in straight sets (25-16, 25-14, 25-22). Later in the week, they fell in straight sets to both Hilton Head High School (25-3, 25-11, 25-11) and Beaufort High School (25-14, 25-15, 25-18).

Makenzie Hand led the team with 27 attacks and 11 blocks. Whitley Weathers had 12 attacks and 11 blocks, and Ashley Savage had eight attacks. The team is serving at 93-percent success.

“We had a great time celebrating our seniors Monday evening, winning in three sets against Lake Marion,” said Coach Hannah Perritte. “Against Hilton Head, the girls just couldn’t get under the ball fast enough. The loss to Beaufort was tough, but the team played well. We saw more fire in them than any other game of the season.”

“As coaches, we came in with high expectations this season,” said Perritte. “Being new to the program means we have to build our goals from the ground up. We have strong plans for next year — beginning with starting practice and conditioning in the spring. Our goal is to have a strong competitive team. I’m very proud of our girls this season.”

The junior varsity earned a win against Lake Marion in two sets (25-13, 25-10). They lost to both Hilton Head (25-11, 25-17) and Beaufort (25-23, 25-18, 15-12).

“I believe this was the best week for our JV team,” said Coach Skylar Maxey. “The girls started out strong Monday against Lake Marion, but we fell short against Hilton Head. They were the toughest competitors we’ve faced this season, but the girls showed a lot of improvement. Although we didn’t win all of the games this week, something we have worked hard on all season is teamwork, and this was the time it showed most. As a new coach seeing the outcome of our season, I am excited to see what next year has in store for these girls.”

Coach Daniel Cox said he was proud of the growth of the program this season. “I am incredibly proud of this group of athletes. Senior night was a success and the team played great against Lake Marion. Against Hilton Head and Beaufort, we struggled. Both teams learned many lessons this season. As each walk away, they are clear now on what is needed to excel next year. I hope and expect both teams to put in the off-season work to get better — that will be the key for CCHS’ success next year.”