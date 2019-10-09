Lady Cougars drop to 0-3 in Region VII-AAAA

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Lady Cougar Volleyball team went 1-2 on the week, earning a win over non-conference opponent Barnwell High School and suffering losses against Branchville and Region VII-AAAA foe Hilton Head. They are currently 2-8 overall and 0-3 in region play.

Against Branchville High School Monday Sept. 30, Colleton County went 1-3 in a best of four series 25-22 (l), 25-11 (l), 25-23 (w), 25-17 (l). On the road versus Barnwell Wednesday Oct. 2, the Lady Cougars won in straight sets (25-16, 25-17, 25-11). In a loss to Hilton Head High School, Colleton County lost in three sets (25-9, 25-8, 25-10).

Makenzie Hand led the team with attacks (30), Carlie Erwin had 19, Whitley Weathers had 16 and Ashley Savage had nine. Whitley Weathers led the week with 10 blocks, while Makenzie Hand had seven. The Lady Cougars are serving at 92-percent heading into next week.

“This week was another tough week for us,” said Assistant Coach Hannah Perritte. “Against Branchville, the girls hung in there well with them but still fell short. We were happy to see a difference with the girls on the court that night. Against Barnwell, our defense was perfected. We had great passes and many kills. We then faced Hilton Head High School, which is another tough competitor. The girls struggled to get into defense and get under the ball.

“There has been much improvement since their first game,” said Perritte.

“There is plenty of potential. Being new coaches this year, we can see that. This program needs consistency within the staff, to build the program into something great — and that is something we can give them.”

Head Coach Daniel Cox also believes the team is beginning to show growth. “With only a portion of the season left, it has not been exactly what I was looking for, but there has been substantial growth on both teams,” said Cox. “Some players have really stepped up and have shown going into the off-season they will be highly competitive next season. We have work to do in the next two weeks that will keep our season alive.”

JUNIOR VARSITY

The junior varsity team went 1-2 on the week earning a win over Branchville (25-17, 25-18) and losses against Barnwell (25-19, 26-24, 15-7) and Hilton Head (25-10, 25-11).

“The JV team started out very strong this week,” said Coach Skylar Maxey. “We beat Branchville in two sets which was a great start to our week. We fell short against Barnwell, winning the first set, then we got ahead of ourselves as we lost energy and struggled to play as a team.

“Against Hilton Head, the girls appeared to enjoy being on the court more than the day before and played better as a team. Moving into this coming week, one of our big things to focus on will be communication and teamwork. If the girls get those two things down, I have high hopes they will be unstoppable.”

Colleton County was scheduled to travel to Lake Marion High School Monday Oct. 7, then host Barnwell High School Wednesday Oct. 9.

They will travel to Region VII-AAAA Bluffton High School Thursday Oct. 10.