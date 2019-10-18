Keep Colleton Beautiful plans to expand

By VICKI BROWN

When traveling to other states and countries, it is always interesting to note how much trash in on the sides of the roads.

Unfortunately, Colleton County has more than its share.

That is why the Keep Colleton Beautiful project is so important.

Here are a few local facts to consider.

In 2016, KCB had:

• Volunteers: 73

• Pounds of trash: 1,438

• Miles covered: 7

In 2019:

• Volunteers: 267

• Pound of trash: 15,565

• Miles covered: 44

Sadly, these numbers only cover 1% of the population and roadways.

Earlier this year, businesses, schools and individuals were encouraged to celebrate Earth Day to assist the Keep Colleton Beautiful project. Held on April 22, Earth Day was celebrated with 165 participants in 15 locations. Local volunteers covered 30 miles and picked up 11,250 pounds of trash on that day alone. Ladson Fishburne, coordinator for Keep Colleton Beautiful, wonders what would happen if more people volunteered to clean up every day instead of just on Earth Day.

“Keep Colleton Beautiful (KCB) has made tremendous progress in 2019. Even though we have been recognized by Keep America Beautiful and Keep South Carolina Beautiful, we are still facing a very littered community,” said Fishburne.

“Our numbers have increased when compared to previous years but these numbers are minuscule when compared to the size of the county. We have covered less than 1% of roads and have had less than 1% of the population volunteer,” he said.

KCB’s main goal for the end of 2019 and all of 2020 is to increase its volunteer base and expand its reach to other parts of the county.

Fishburne continued, “We are still in a building phase where we are rebuilding our committee to help manage our growth. It is important now, more than ever, that we have a committee who can continuously schedule and assist groups picking up litter in our community.”

Litter is a continuous problem for Colleton and all counties in South Carolina but with a strong committee, growing volunteer base and grant funding, Colleton should be able to continue its efforts to become a leader in clean communities.

“There are several grants that we will apply for through Palmetto Pride and Keep America Beautiful,” said Fishburne.

Litter prevention grants are available through Keep South Carolina Beautiful and the Keep America Beautiful Community Partner Grants.

Fishburne added, “With those funds, we will receive more cleanup supplies, be able to complete beautification projects and help with litter education. We will be able to provide information and incentives for schools that will encourage children to learn about littering and the serious damage it can cause the environment.”