Jury unable to reach verdict on drug charges

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 11:02 am

A Walterboro man was convicted of one of the three criminal charges he faced during a Colleton County General Sessions’ trial last week.

Emmanuel Buckner, 32, of Walterboro, was charged with trafficking in crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and failure to stop for a blue light.

The jury hearing the case informed the judge they were unable to reach a verdict on the drug charges and visiting Circuit Court Judge Thomas L. Hughston declared a mistrial.

The jury did find Buckner guilty of the failure to stop for a blue light charge and Judge Hughston ordered him to serve two years of a three-year prison term and then spend two years on probation.

• James A Cooley, 28, of Edisto Island, was given suspended sentences when he pled to three charges.

Cooley had been arrested on charges of financial transaction card theft, financial transaction card fraud and possession of heroin.

He was given suspended two-year prison terms with credit for the 111 days he had spent in the Colleton County Detention Center awaiting trial on the drug and theft charges.

He was also given a suspended one-year prison term on the fraud charge, as well as two years’ probation on the three charges.

• Kimberly E. Bessent, 43, of Walterboro, pled to a charge of financial transaction card fraud, was given a suspended two-year prison term and placed on probation for one year.

• George L. Turner, 45, of Walterboro was given a 90-day jail term with credit for two days spend in the detention center after he pled to a charge of possession of a controlled substance.