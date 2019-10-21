Judy Herr | Obituary

Last Updated: October 21, 2019 at 4:52 pm

Judy Herr

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

RIDGEVILLE: Mrs. Judy Ann Wise Herr, wife of Ronald Paul Herr, passed away Sunday night, October 20, 2019 at her home under hospice care, surrounded by her loving family. She was 70.

Mrs. Herr was born in Columbia, SC March 14, 1949, and was a daughter of the late Oscar and Louise Tobias Wise. She was a devoted wife and mother, and attended Maple Cane Baptist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Medders of Ridgeville, and Shannon Herr of Walterboro. There are two grandchildren, Dianne Herr and Anna Harbison. She leaves behind a brother, David Dooley, and three sisters, Dianne Dooly Sawyer, Brigette Wise Flett, and Sharon Wise Eubanks. She has a sister-in-law, Onealia Richardson Wise, and was preceded in death by her siblings: Clayton Maher Sr., Kenneth Lee Wise, and Mary Wise Blanton.

Graveside funeral services will be held Wednesday morning, October 23, 2019 at 11:00 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Walterboro. The family will receive friends at the cemetery following the service. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, 117 Paul Street in Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.