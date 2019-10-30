Jr. Cougar Volleyball captures I-95 Championship

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton County Middle School Jr. Cougar Volleyball team finished the regular season Monday Oct. 7 with a win in four sets against North District 25-21 (w), 25-21 (l), 25-16 (w) and 27-25 (w). The Jr. Cougars finished the regular season with an overall record of 8-2.

“Earlier in the season, we lost to North District in a five-set game,” said Coach Marrissa Jones. “This loss made the girls more determined to win this match. They hit the court with pride and confidence. Hoping for a great playoff spot, the team knew they had to play well to insure the victory. This win gave the girls a place in the conference tournament. They were very excited.”

The Jr. Cougars entered the I-95 Post-Conference Tournament seeded in the No. 2 spot. In game one of the tournament, the Jr. Cougars battled North District and earned the win in three sets going 25-19 (w), 25-22 (l) and 25-17 (w). Advancing to the championship round against Harleyville-Ridgeville, Colleton County Middle School won in two sets going 25-10 and 27-25 to capture the title for the first time in tournament history.

“In the tournament, we only had a few minutes between games,” said Jones. “The girls had to get themselves together to be ready to head into the championship game. Assistant Coach Keisha Brown told the girls they had the skills to be champions and to go out and show them. After winning the first match, we had an uphill battle in the second game, as Harleyville-Ridgeville was not going to let us just walk away with the title. The score was tied several times throughout the match, but during a time out, we told the girls, if you want this, take it — and they did. This is the first time Colleton County Middle School has won the championship. I am so very proud of these girls. They understand how to play as a team. They have put in the hard work and it showed where it counted with the championship title.”

The Jr. Cougar roster included Hailey Craven, Shandi Brown, Lily Kilpatrick, Akeelyah Daniel, Savannah Thurston, Kaylee French, Kaniah Ferguson, Addison Crosby, Rosie Temple, Maggie Kennedy and Jenna Cox.