Joseph Smith | Obituary

Joseph Smith

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

WALTERBORO: Mr. Joseph Shannon Smith, husband of Karen Roberts Smith, passed away Sunday morning, October 20, 2019 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro. He was 69.

Mr. Smith was born January 25, 1950 in Colleton County, a son of the late John H. Smith, Sr. and Lorraine Robertson Smith. For over 25 years he was the owner and operator of Shannon Smith Logging Co. In recent years, he enjoyed the hands-on work of buying and transporting wood himself for various companies and landowners. He was an avid fan of the Clemson Tigers, and loved spending time at the beach, listening to music, fishing and going to auctions. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

In addition to his wife of 37 years, he is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Smith Blakely (Terry) of Andrews, and Ashley Smith Finney (Daniel) of Walterboro. He has a brother, John Smith, Jr. (Debra) of Walterboro, and four grandchildren: Madison Blakely, Andrew Blakely, Matthew Finney and Hanna Finney. There are a number of nieces and nephews. Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his father John H. Smith Sr., by his mother Lorraine Smith Buchanan, and by two brothers, Edward Lee Smith and Billy Heyward Smith, Sr.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 3:30 in the chapel of Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home, with burial following in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro is in charge of arrangements.