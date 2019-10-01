Jo Ann Smith | Obituary

Jo Ann Smith

Ms. Jo Ann Hiott Smith, 77, of Walterboro, entered into rest Sunday, September 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Walterboro. She was the loving wife of the late Mr. Joel D. “J.D” Smith.

She was known by many as a true fighter and strong spirited lady after her first kidney transplant in 1993, a second transplant in 2008 and a long battle with cancer, going into remission in November of 2017. By her children she was definably an all around great mom. All of the children’s friends even called her mom and she surely fulfilled that roll. Cooking meals for all the kids staying in the house, no matter the day, but Sunday’s Dinner was her best. Jo Ann was a selfless caring person, always willing to give anything she had. Especially an abundant amount of love that would nurture anyone she knew.

Surviving are her five children, Wayne Needham and his wife Kathy of Walterboro, Mike Needham and his wife Sonya of Islandton, Jimmy Needham, Sr. and his wife Debbie of Walterboro, Kerry Needham of Walterboro, and Susan Johnson and her husband Kenny of Walterboro; fourteen grandchildren; twenty-three great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; a brother, Bobby Hiott (Cynthia); a sister-in-law, Minnie Hiott; three nephews and two nieces. She was predeceased by her son, Joel Dewayne Smith, Jr; step-father, Henry Crosby Jr.; a brother, Roy Hiott; a granddaughter, Brandy McNeil and a great-great grandson, Roland Graham Edwards.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: MUSC Foundation Department, 18 Bee MSC 450 Street, Charleston, South Carolina 29425.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock, Friday morning, October 4, 2019, from THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, WALTERBORO CHAPEL. The Reverend Daniel Cooper and The Reverend Roger Quesenberry officiating. Interment will follow in the Glendale Memorial Cemetery.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Thursday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.