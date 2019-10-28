James Bryan Sr | Obituary

James Harold “Jimmy” Bryan Sr.

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. James Harold “Jimmy” Bryan, Sr., age 65, of Walterboro, entered into rest Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, at Riverside Health in Charleston.

Born March 13, 1954, in Walterboro, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Carroll “C.B.” Bryan and the late Rachel Herndon Bryan Jones.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock Saturday morning, November 2, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Bells Highway, Walterboro.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Friday evening from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock at the funeral home.