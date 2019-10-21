Ida Parker | Obituary

COTTAGEVILLE – Ida Adkins Parker, 47, of Cottageville, South Carolina, tragically passed away October 15, 2019.

She was born October 26, 1971 in Huntington , WV , a devoted daughter of the late Charley and Joyce Adkins of Wayne , WV . She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Tony Sapp, aunt, Phyllis Nicely and her friend, Shon Adams.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 o’clock Wednesday afternoon, October 23, 2019, from the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville , West Virginia. Pastor Charlie Norris officiating. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 o’clock until 2 o’clock Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.

A Memorial Service will be held at 6 o’clock Friday evening, October 25, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend Eric Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony until 9 o’clock that evening in The Harbiston Stateroom of the mortuary.