Heroes: Four save victims of fiery crash

Last Updated: October 31, 2019 at 10:48 am

A normal workday for four employees at Floralife, Inc. went through an abrupt change the morning of Oct. 23.

David Potter, Floralife’s warehouse manager; Frank Jumper, the warehouse’s receiving clerk; and Henry Vandyke, who works on the production side of the business at 751 Thunderbolt Drive, were outside enjoying the weather during a break.

At about 9:15 a.m., Potter saw a log truck traveling down Thunderbolt Drive, headed toward Tuskegee Airmen Drive. “The log truck had not been going fast,” he said.

“As soon as it passed, we heard something and I told the fellows that just didn’t sound good. Let’s walk up to the side of the road and see what happened,” Potter said.

The sound that spurred them to action was the southbound log truck colliding head-on with a northbound dump truck. The log truck overturned, spilling a load of logs in the roadway. One log penetrated the cab and struck the driver. The dump truck was flipped backwards and caught fire.

“We knew it was bad, no matter whatever it was,” Potter said.

“‘I’m an ex-Marine. I did the Desert Storm back in the day,” Potter said. He figured during in his four years in the military, “I pretty much had seen it all. I never thought I’d see a collision like that between a log truck and a dump truck on that road.”

Potter said, “I got to the end of the road, I looked to the right and saw the dump truck on fire and heard the guy inside saying ‘Help me, help me, get me out!’

“People were screaming get him out, get him out but no one was doing anything because the truck was on fire. After the dump truck flipped over, the engine compartment caught fire.

“I immediately ran over to the truck. Of course, the cab is messed up, the doors are pinned in and I can’t get the doors open. I don’t know how I finally got one of the doors open, got him out.

After the dump truck driver was freed from the wreckage, Potter said an African-American teenager joined him in dragging the driver away from the truck.

They had moved the injured driver about 30 yards from the vehicle when the flames spead to the truck’s cab.

Potter never got a chance to introduce himself to his teenaged helper. “I meant to get his name but I was so focused on trying to take care of the injured guy from the dump truck, I didn’t get his name and he ventured off.”

Jumper said Potter had made his way to the wreck site at a faster pace than he and Van ****. “When we got there, he was already running to the truck,” Jumper explained.

While Potter made his way to the cab of the dump truck, Van **** and Jumper headed for the log truck. The driver was already out of his cab and was being tended to by a group of people who had also arrived to help.

Jumper and Van **** began to approach the log truck. They stopped their approach when they saw a steady stream of diesel fuel was pooling on the pavement. Then they did what could to help the paramedics.

Christy Carter, a lab technician at Floralife, had been delayed in taking her break. As she headed towards the main entrance to the facility, she saw others racing for the door and was told there had been a traffic accident.

Carter, a former nurse, went outside to see if she could help.

When she reached the pavement, she saw a large group of people with the more seriously injured log truck driver.

Then she spotted Potter kneeling and hunched over near the roadway. She feared he might be injured.

What Carter found was Potter using his body to shield the dump truck driver from further injury as his burning vehicle.

“She has a lot of medical training,” Potter explained. “I’ve had CPR and other training at work,” he added. “That stuff kind of kicks in when you get in those situations.”

The driver was conscious and talking. Potter said his and Carter’s primary goal was to “keep him calm, keep him alert and talking to us. To tell him that help was on the way.”

Carter said the man appeared to be having trouble breathing; she suspected he had sustained broken ribs in the crash that might have punctured a lung.

When help, in the form of a team of firefighter-paramedics from Colleton County Fire-Rescue, arrived on the scene Potter and Carter backed off.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the efforts of Potter, Carter and the unidentified teen saved the man’s life.

The driver of the dump truck was rapidly transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston by ambulance.

A second ambulance transported the driver of the log truck to the Lowcountry Regional Airport to meet with the Meducare flight crew and was flown to the Trauma Center at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Potter, Carter, Vandyke and Jumper when back to work, amid accolades from their co-workers.

Potter said although he appreciated the comments, there were a lot of people helping at the crash site.

“If my family was in that position, hopefully someone would help us out the same way,” he said.

“People these days, they want to get hung up in the race issue, gender equality and rights. But at the end of the day, we are all people and you have got to help people.”