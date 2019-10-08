Healthy Tip: It’s pumpkin season

Pumpkin Recipes

Traditional Pumpkin Pie

This recipe is close to the famous classic pumpkin pie, but with less butter and skim milk instead of cream. The flavor is just as good as Grandma’s pie. Make your own crust or buy a frozen crust and allow it to thaw for a few minutes at room temperature.

One 9-inch unbaked pie shell

2 eggs, slightly beaten

2 cups pumpkin puree or 1 can (16 oz) solid pack pumpkin

1 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1 1/2 teaspoon grown cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 tablespoons melted butter or margarine

1 cup skim milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 425°F.

In a large bowl, add filling ingredients in order given. Mix well with electric mixer or by hand.

Pour into pie shell. Bake 15 minutes. Then reduce oven temperature to 350°F and continue baking for an additional 45 minutes or until knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Cool slightly and serve warm or chilled. Makes one 9-inch pie. University of Illinois Extension

Pumpkin Breakfast Cookies

Ingredients

1 3/4 cups pumpkin (pureed, cooked)

1 1/2 cups brown sugar

2 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/4 cups whole wheat flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1 cup raisins

1 cup walnuts (chopped)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Mix pumpkin, brown sugar, eggs, and oil thoroughly. Blend dry ingredients and add to pumpkin mixture. Add raisins and nuts. Drop by teaspoonfuls on greased cookie sheet. Bake 10-12 minutes until golden brown.

Usda.gov

Cranberry Pumpkin Muffins

Ingredients

2 cups flour

3/4 cup sugar

3 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon allspice

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs, (large)

3/4 cup pumpkin (canned)

2 cups cranberries (fresh or frozen chopped)

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Sift together dry ingredients (flour through allspice) and set aside. Beat oil, eggs, and pumpkin together until well blended. Add the wet ingredients (pumpkin mixture) to the dry ingredients all at once. Stir until moistened. Fold in chopped cranberries. Spoon into paper lined muffin cups. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 to 30 minutes.

Usda.gov