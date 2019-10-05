Health screenings to be Oct. 10 at St. Anthony’s

Last Updated: October 2, 2019 at 3:32 pm

Life Line Screenings will offer information and screenings for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions on Thursday Oct. 10 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 925 S. Jefferies Blvd.

Screening packages start at $149, but consultants will work with individuals to create a package based on their age and risk factors. A monthly payment plan, Wellness Gold Membership Program, is available.

Screenings can check for plaque buildup in arteries, related to heart disease stroke and overall vascular health; HDL and LDL cholesterol levels; diabetes risk; bone density as a risk for possible osteoporosis; kidney and thyroid function; etc.

Free parking is available. Accessibility for those who have trouble walking or who are in wheelchairs is provided.

Pre-registration is required by calling 1-877-237-1287 or visiting the website www.lifelinescreening.com.