Harry Sumter | Obituary
by The Press and Standard | October 21, 2019 4:18 pm
Harry “Donnie” Sumter
Allen Funeral Home of Walterboro
Harry “Donnie” Sumter, 73, of 115 Springwood Dr. Walterboro, SC. died Friday, October 18, 2019 in Charleston, SC. Family will be accepting visitors at 200 Dorsey St. APT C4 Walterboro, SC. Visitation will be held from 5-7 pm Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Walterboro, SC. Funeral services will also be held at chapel on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11am.
