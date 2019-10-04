Harriett Caldwell | Obituary

Harriett Caldwell

Brice Herndon Funeral Home

Walterboro – Mrs. Lula Harriett “Warren” Caldwell, 75, of Walterboro, went to be with the Lord Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Born June 15, 1944, in Walterboro, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Leo Maxwell and Lula Carter Warren. Harriett grew up in Williams United Methodist Church and attended Northside Christian Church. She was a great homemaker, having hobbies of sewing, cross stitching and quilting. Even having the ability to land her husband’s airplane; which she enjoyed the great excitement of those flying adventures.

Surviving are: her brothers, Paul Warren (Nita) and Maxwell Warren, both of Williams; a Sister Miriam Wait (Joe) of Atlanta, GA; and close dear friends Ollie and Jack Wright of Walterboro.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 o’clock, Saturday afternoon, October 5, 2019, from Marion Baptist Church, 1810 George Warren Dr., Williams, SC. The Reverend Kenny Nichols and the Reverend Jerry Thompson will be officiating.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Williams Cemetery Fund, PO Box 33, Williams, SC 29493 or Northside Christian Church, 200 Northside Drive, Walterboro, SC 29488.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation Saturday, prior to services, from 10 o’ clock until 11 o’clock at the Marion Baptist Church, 1810 George Warren Dr, Williams, SC 29493.