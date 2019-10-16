Hand leads Lady Cougars in blocks attacks

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County varsity volleyball team went 2-1 on the week earning wins over Lake Marion High School and Barnwell last week. They dropped a Region VII-AAAA contest against Bluffton High School to finish the week 4-9 overall and 0-4 in conference play.

Against Lake Marion on Monday Oct. 7, the Lady Cougars won in three sets going 25-14, 25-20 and 25-14. Midweek, Colleton County earned the win over Barnwell in four sets with a 25-15 win in game one, a 25-22 loss in game two, then back-to-back wins (25-12, 27-25) to take the match.

On Thursday Oct. 10, the Lady Cougars took a conference loss in three matches against a tough Bluffton High School team 25-22, 25-7, 25-8.

Makenzie Hand led the team with 38 attacks on the week and compiled 13 blocks. Whitley Weathers had 27 attacks and 10 blocks. Carlie Erwin had 29 attacks. The team is serving at 91-percent following last week’s games.

“Last week, Lake Marion was a solid win for the varsity girls,” said Assistant Coach Hannah Perritte. “They went three solid sets. Against Bamberg, we had to go to four sets as a result of losing the second set. It was an intense night, but we were able to pull it off. Traveling to Bluffton High School, we played a great first set on the road. Although we lost, the girls played great. Several players made great saves, and the defense at the net was perfected. We played flat in the final two sets, resulting in a loss.”

The junior varsity went 2-1 earning wins over Lake Marion (25-3, 25-23, 25-17) and Barnwell (25-18, 25-21). They had a loss against Bluffton High School in two sets (25-19, 25-14).

“This was a good week for the varsity team, they pulled together and played well,” said Head Coach Daniel Cox. “Playing Bluffton for both the varsity and JV was a good challenge. The ability to focus on execution is our challenge looking into next season. I am proud of what this group has done this year, given a number of challenges, but I am excited about what next year will be.”

The Lady Cougars were scheduled to celebrate their senior players Monday Oct. 14 against Lake Marion, then close out the season at home against Beaufort High School Thursday Oct. 17.