Halloween Safety Tips

Did you know?

On average, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than on any other day of the year.

Trick or Treaters should stay in a group and parents should talk to their children about Halloween Safety.

Look both ways when crossing the road.

Plan costumes that are bright and reflective. Make sure that shoes fit well and that costumes are short enough to prevent tripping, entanglement, or contact with flame.

Have kids carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. Consider adding reflective tape or striping to costumes and trick-or-treat bags for greater visibility.

Because masks can limit or block eyesight, consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives. Hats should fit properly to prevent them from sliding over eyes.

Makeup should be tested ahead of time on a small patch of skin.

When shopping for costumes, wigs, and accessories look for and purchase those with a label clearly indicating they are flame resistant.

If a sword, cane, or stick is a part of your child’s costume, make sure it is not sharp or long. A child may be easily hurt by these accessories if he stumbles or trips.

Review with children how to call 9-1-1 (or their local emergency number) if they ever have an emergency or become lost.