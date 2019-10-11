Guns n’ Hoses collects 67 pints

October 3rd began a two-day battle as the Colleton County Sheriff’s Department, Walterboro Police, Walterboro Fire and Fire-Rescue departments fought hard in the Guns N’ Hoses Battle of the Badges Blood Drive, trying to each bring in more blood donations than the other.

The community was also encouraged to attend and donate to the department of their choice. But when the totals were added up, the Colleton County Sheriffs Department was victorious.

The winning department was chosen based upon how many pints of blood were donated during the blood drive at the Colleton County Sheriff Administration building on Mable T. Willis Blvd.

The Sheriffs Department donated 37 pints.

Colleton Fire/Rescue donated 21 pints.

Walterboro Police Department donated eight, and the Walterboro Fire Department had one donation.

Shalane Lowes, public information spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Department, said, “The total of pints of blood donated by everyone was 67.”

“One pint of blood will save three lives. Since 67 pints were donated, Colleton’s first responders donated enough blood to save over 200 lives,” added Lowes.

During the drive, each agency had first responder vehicles on display and free handouts for the community. The Blood Connection was on site with their mobile blood drive bus.

Many officers and firemen as well as other volunteers attended the function. Unfortunately, over 15 were turned away from giving blood because either the individuals had made trips out of the country during the past year or because of their medications. However, the turnout was still appreciated, and the donated blood will be used to assist each person who desperately needs it.

Most of people don’t even think about how important it is to donate blood. A small cut doesn’t amount to much, but a terrible accident or complications in surgery that require transfusions bring the necessity of donating blood closer to home.

This is why The Blood Connection is so vital to a community. Several months ago, The Blood Connection was welcomed to the Lowcountry.

Based in Greenville, The Blood Connection is new to the Lowcountry area and serves as the primary blood provider. Blood donated to The Blood Connection also stays in the Lowcountry.

Last year more than 12,000 blood products, including red blood cells, platelets and fresh frozen plasma, were provided to Lowcountry residents. This large number proves that blood donations are needed here in the local communities. The summer is when donations are at their lowest, and that is when the need is greatest. By fall, blood stores have been depleted.

The Blood Connection’s mission as a community blood center is to bring people together to save local lives. Donating blood is an amazing way to care for family, friends and neighbors.

The Guns and Hoses event served as a great way to raise awareness of such an important public health need. As an added incentive, deputies and firemen offered small gifts to the children who accompanied a parent to give blood and to the donors themselves.

The need for blood is never ending. It is doesn’t take long to give blood, and the reward of knowing you helped someone is worth it.