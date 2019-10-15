Gloria Smith | Obituary

Gloria Smith

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

COTTAGEVILLE – Miss Gloria Debbie Smith, age 59, entered into rest Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, at her home in Cottageville.

Debbie was born June 6, 1960, in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and was a daughter of the late Edward P. Smith and Grace Virginia Crosby Smith. She was a Christian who loved the Lord and animals. She will always be remembered as a homebody.

Surviving are her mother, Barbara Myrt Crabb and her husband Kenneth of Cottageville; her father, Robert D. Autry of Springfield, Missouri; three brothers, David Crabb of Cottageville, Kenneth Lee Crabb of Summerville, and Wesley Crabb of Cottageville; a sister, Lisa Honer of Ladson; an uncle, Woodrow Crosby of Port Royal; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed in her memory to: Friends of the Colleton County Animal Shelter, 33 Poor Farm Road, Walterboro, South Carolina 29488.

Funeral services will be conducted 6 o’clock Thursday evening, October 17, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony until 8 o’clock that evening.