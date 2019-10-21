Gladys Mosandel | Obituary

Gladys Mosandel

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels & Crematory

WALTERBORO – Mrs. Gladys Irene Tooker Mosandel, 76, of Walterboro, entered into rest Friday morning, October 18, 2019, at the Pruitt Health Care Center in Walterboro. She was the wife of the late Charles Mosandel.

Born August 8, 1943, in Erie, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Morris and Ruth WakelyTooker. She was a homemaker who enjoyed reading and dearly loved her grandchildren.

Surviving are: five children, Charlotte Winningham of Walterboro, Vernon Mosandel of Walterboro, Cindy Burns of Walterboro, Morris Mosandel of Walterboro, and Irene Mosandel of New York; seven grandchildren; and eleven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Tooker.