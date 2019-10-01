Geraldine Parnell | Obituary

Geraldine Parnell

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mrs. Geraldine Kinard Parnell, 82, entered into rest Tuesday afternoon, September 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at her home in Lodge while under the care of Amedisys Hospice. She was the loving wife of fifty-six years to the late Mr. Ewell Clinton Parnell, Jr.

Born July 22, 1937 in Colleton County, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Clarence Kinard and the late Marie Priester Kinard.

Funeral services were conducted at 2 o’clock on Friday afternoon, September 27, 2019, from the graveside at Glendale Memorial Cemetery, 2210 Mount Carmel Road, Walterboro. The Reverend Danny Fogle officiated.