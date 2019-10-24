George Graham McClure | Obituary

WALTERBORO: Mr. George Graham McClure, age 88, of Walterboro entered into rest Thursday morning Oct. 24, 2019, at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro following an extended illness.

Born May 6, 1931, in St. George, he was son of the late Lonnie and Mary Ackerman McClure. He served our country honorably in the United States Army and the South Carolina National Guard. He was a longtime member of Evergreen Christian Church in Walterboro where he was active in many aspects of the church’s work and served as a deacon.

George grew up in St. George as one of nine children. Now try to put yourself in this picture: Leaving St. George with a couple of dollars in his pocket and his clothes in a paper bag — add to the fact, that not only was he poor, but he could not read or write. His first job was at a gas station in Columbia followed by working on an assembly line at Pullman Ford. After that, he came to Walterboro to open the Shell Station in 1956. It quickly became the place for young men to hang out. He helped raise a lot of those young men to become very successful, often saying he himself was a fourth-grade millionaire. In the 1970s, he left the station because of the gas shortage and opened the garage behind his house on the Bells Highway on the land that his wife’s father, Andrew Hiers, had given him. His beloved wife, Eloise’s family was so great to him, and he never forgot it. It was in that station that he started McClure Enterprises in Walterboro, which over the years has grown into a very successful business, having to this day, out of almost 50 new wreckers and several hundred cars and trucks. He still has his original 1973 Kenworth wrecker.

He was iconic in the sport of drag racing and at the Walterboro Drag Strip. His legendary 1955 Chevrolet, which won “Top Illuminator” at the Daytona Speed Weeks in the early 1960s, acquired literally hundreds of trophies and was famous up and down the East Coast. He bragged that he was “Top Dog” at the Drag Strip, and in all actuality, he was — he was never out ran.

Everyone wanted to be around Mr. George, his honesty, the legendary ’55 Chevrolet, and the drag races. He was someone who would give anything to anyone and was always there to help others. He was always a great example that hard work will not kill you. He did things only two ways: Do it right or do it over! His work ethic and determination were unbelievable. There was nothing he couldn’t do. His theory was to get a longer pipe or a bigger hammer. The biggest “Little Man” we have ever known, instilled a great pride into his children and left a big hole in the hearts of those he loved and all that knew him as a friend. “Big Daddy,” as he was called by his dear friend Roger Odom, had a truly great life.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mrs. Eloise Hiers McClure; four children, George Robert “Robbie” McClure and his wife Rhonda of Edisto Island, Sherri McClure Watson and her husband Ralph of Walterboro, William Andrew “Andy” McClure and Reagan of Walterboro, and Sandy McClure Carroll and her husband Tommy of Walterboro; seven grandchildren, Dean McDonald, Bryan McDonald, Nicole Stanfield, Justin McClure, Brandon McClure, Cody Carroll, and Taylor Carroll; 12 great-grandchildren, Jordan McDonald, Tyler Carter, Kaneon McDonald, Cole Stanfield, Morgan Stanfield, Kourtney McDonald, Emery McClure, Ella McClure, Calder McClure, Sullivan McClure, Mason McDonald, and Davina McDonald, as well as four great-great-grandchildren.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, the family has suggested that memorial contributions be directed to: Evergreen Christian Church, P.O. Box 1686, Walterboro, S.C. 29488.

The relatives and friends of the McClure family are invited to attended the funeral services for Mr. George Graham McClure which will be conducted at 3 o’clock Sunday afternoon Oct. 27, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Walterboro, 124 South Memorial Ave., Walterboro. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Bells Highway, Walterboro.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation from 4-7 o’clock this Saturday at The Brice W. Herndon And Sons Funeral Homes And Crematory, Walterboro Chapel, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408.

