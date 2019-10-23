Franklin Hall | Obituary

Franklin Hall

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

Franklin Scott Hall passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Colleton Medical Center in Walterboro after a brief illness. He was 48.

Scott was born in Columbia, SC November 8, 1970 a son of Betty Jo Edwards Hall and the late Ray Franklin Hall. He was talented construction worker and roofer, having recently been on the crew that placed the new roof on the Bedon-Lucas House. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, and was a devoted father and son.

In addition to his mother of Columbia, he is survived by his daughter, Miranda H. Rozelle of North Augusta, and two sisters, Janet Singleton of Islandton and Kaye Hall of West Columbia.

Funeral services are incomplete, but will announced later by Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home of Walterboro.