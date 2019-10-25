Forest Hills students can participate in Game Changers on Oct. 30-31

Kids and teens in Walterboro will join more than 150,000 children across the country in leading the 12th annual 4-H National Youth Science Day (4-H NYSD) challenge throughout the month of October. This year’s challenge, Game Changers, teaches young people coding skills through three engaging hands-on activities.

The SC State University’s 1890 Extension Program, Hampton Cluster, will hold 4-H NYSD events featuring the Game Changers challenge on Oct. 30-31 from 8 a.m.-noon at Forest Hills Elementary School. A similar event was held Oct. 23-24 at Hendersonville Elementary School.

Developed by Google and West Virginia University Extension Service, this hands-on experience includes a computer-based activity on Google’s CS First platform, as well as two unplugged activities that bring coding to life through games, physical activities and puzzles. Game Changers is perfect for first-time and beginner coders, ages eight to fourteen.

The 4-H NYSD is an annual program that provides access and opportunity for kids everywhere to take an interest in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) by participating in a hands-on STEM challenge. In addition to the event in Walterboro, kids will conduct the challenge at thousands of local events in all 50 states and in countries around the world, throughout October.

All children are invited to participate in 4-H NYSD. Additional information can be found at 4-H.org/NYSD, including information on how to register and get involved. Game Changers kits are available for sale at 4-HMall.org/nysd. Each kit comes equipped with all the materials necessary for youth to complete the experience, including instruction booklets for both youth and adult facilitators.

4-H NYSD 2019 was developed in collaboration with Google, with support from 4-H national partners Donaldson Filtration Solutions, HughesNet, Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force.