Five hurt in wreck at Confederate and Broxton Bridge highways

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:47 am

Five people were injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Confederate Highway and Broxton Bridge Highway the morning of Oct. 5.

The vehicles, a small SUV and a full-sized pickup truck, collided in the intersection at approximately 11 a.m. The pickup truck overturned.

One person required ambulance transportation to Colleton Medical Center. The remaining four people decided to seek medical attention at a later time.

Traffic at the busy intersection was down to one lane in all four directions until the vehicles could be removed.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.