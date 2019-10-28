Fish fry dinner to be Friday Nov. 1 at American Legion

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 3:38 pm

A FRIDAY FISH FRY WILL BE HELD on Friday Nov. 1 from 4-6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Building, 1852 Jefferies Blvd., sponsored by the Colleton County Veterans Council. Tickets are $8 and all proceeds to go veterans’ events. For tickets contact Johnny Holmes, 843-908-2123; Bill Proctor, 843-217-2487; or Bob Tiegs, 843-549-1097.