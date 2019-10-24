Firefighters suspicious of fire

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 10:53 am

Investigators are looking into a fire that destroyed a singlewide mobile home the morning of Oct. 19.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue firefighters were dispatched to the home at 469 Gaines Circle, north of Cottageville, at 1:12 a.m. Saturday. The neighbor told dispatchers they could see flames through the woods.

Firefighters stationed in Cottageville arrived a short time later to find the mobile home engulfed in flames. It appeared that residence had been burning undetected for some time. Most of the structure collapsed before firefighters arrived.

Firefighters working the fire began to become suspicious about the origins of the blaze and passed on their concerns to local officials, who then contacted the SLED Arson Unit.

The home was located at the end of Gaines Circle, down a narrow single-lane driveway.

Firefighter-paramedics deployed two hand lines to combat the fire and had the blaze under control in about 20 minutes. A nearby camper received minor damage.

Getting water supplied to the fire site was handled with water tenders that staged on Gaines Circle and pumped truck-to-truck down the small driveway to supply the firefighters.

No one was home when the fire occurred.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and SLED investigators are handling the fire investigation.

Anyone with information related to the cause of the fire are urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211, the SLED Arson Hotline at (800) 922-7766 or Fire-Rescue Headquarters at 843-539-1960.