Fire strikes pallet company

Last Updated: October 2, 2019 at 3:02 pm

Colleton County Fire-Rescue personnel spent three hours the afternoon of Sept. 24 dealing with the results of a fire in the pallet kiln at the 48forty Solutions pallet plant at 312 Upchurch Lane.

The fire heavily damaged the building containing the pallet kiln and destroyed several hundred wooden pallets.

At 1:42 p.m., emergency dispatch was notified of the fire. The first engine arrived minutes later to find heavy smoke bellowing from the rear of the structure.

Shortly after arrival, a portion of the roof failed. A structural response was requested for additional personnel and equipment. A second section of the roof failed about 20 minutes later.

A five-inch supply line was extended to a nearby hydrant, and multiple hand lines and a Blitz Fire master stream were set up to battle the flames. Firefighter-paramedics used a saw to cut several holes in the sides of the steel structure to access the fire.

Crews had the fire under control in about 35 minutes, containing the fire to the kiln. Most of the pallets inside the kiln had to be removed to extinguish all of the fire. A forklift was used to remove a couple hundred pallets, but the remainder had to be removed by hand.

Firefighters kept the blaze from extending approximately 30 feet into the storage yard, where several thousand wooden pallets are stored.

The main production facility and company offices were not damaged.