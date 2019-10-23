Fiery crash injures two at Thunderbolt, Tuskegee Airmen roads Wednesday morning

A Wednesday morning head-on crash at Thunderbolt Drive and Tuskegee Airmen Drive resulted in serious injuries to two men.

Safety forces called to the intersection at 9:17 a.m. found a southbound log truck had collided with a GMC dump truck.

The log truck overturned, spilling a load of logs in the roadway. One log penetrated the cab and struck the driver.

The northbound dump truck was flipped backward and caught fire.

Several workers, who were on break at the nearby Floralife facility, heard the crash and ran to the scene. One worker was able to get the passenger door of the dump truck open and pull the injured driver out of the burning truck. Other bystanders pulled the log truck driver to safety.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the man who was able to get the dump truck driver out of the burning vehicle probably saved the man’s life.

Fire-Rescue units arrived minutes after the call to find Thunderbolt Drive completely blocked by the wreckage and logs. The cab of the dump truck was fully involved in flames.

A second Fire-Rescue ambulance was requested, as well as two medical helicopters. C.A.R.E. Flight was already on another response and unavailable. Meducare responded from Charleston. The request for a second medical emergency helicopter was cancelled due to a long estimated time of arrival.

Firefighter-paramedics and an off-duty nurse who had been in the area quickly treated both patients.

The driver of the dump truck was rapidly transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston by ambulance.

A second ambulance transported the driver of the log truck to the Lowcountry Regional Airport to meet with the Meducare flight crew and was flown to the Trauma Center at Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol and State Transport Police are investigating the accident.