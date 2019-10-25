Farmers’ disaster assistance available

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 2:50 pm

By CHRIS WALLACE

FSA County Executive Director

2018 AGRICULTURE RISK COVERAGE (ARC) and PRICE LOSS COVERAGE (PLC) PAYMENTS CURRENTLY BEING ISSUED IN OCTOBER

The Agricultural Act of 2014 provides for payments for covered commodities in (1) (PLC) when the market year average price is below the reference price and (2) (ARC) when the actual county revenue is below the county guarantee.

The Colleton County Farm Service Agency (FSA) Office is currently issuing 2018 ARC and PLC payments to eligible producers. PLC payment rates are as follows: Corn – $0.09 per bushel; Grain Sorghum – $0.69 per bushel; Canola – $0.0435 per pound; Wheat – $0.34 per bushel; Barley – $0.33 per bushel; and Peanuts $0.0525 per pound. Soybeans and Oats did not earn a 2018 PLC payment. The 2018 Cotton PLC payment rate will be announced at the end of October.

2018 ARC-County payments for Colleton County producers are as follows: Soybeans – $19.89 per acre and Barley – $36.29 per acre. Corn, Wheat, Grain Sorghum and Oats did not earn a 2018 ARC payment. No 2018 Peanut ARC-County payments were issued. Cotton ARC payment rates will be announced later this month.

USDA OFFERS DISASTER ASSISTANCE FOR SC FARMERS HURT BY 2018 & 2019 DISASTERS

Agricultural producers affected by natural disasters in 2018 and 2019, including Hurricane Dorian, can apply through the Wildfire and Hurricane Indemnity Program (WHIP+). Signup for this program began Sept. 11. More than $3 billion is available through this disaster-relied package passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in early June.

WHIP+ will be available for eligible producers who have suffered eligible losses of certain crops, trees, bushes or vines in counties with a Presidential Emergency Disaster Designation or a Secretarial Disaster Designation (primary counties only). Disaster losses must have been a result of hurricanes, floods, tornadoes, typhoons, volcanic activity, snowstorms or wildfires that occurred in 2018 or 2019.

Also, producers in counties that did not receive a disaster declaration or designation may still apply for WHIP+ but must provide supporting documentation to establish that the crops were directly affected by a qualifying loss. A list of counties that received qualifying disaster declarations and designations is available at farmers.gov/recover/whip-plus. Because grazing and livestock losses, other than milk losses, are covered by other disaster recovery programs offered through FSA, those losses are not eligible for WHIP+.

The WHIP+ payment factor ranges from 75-95 percent, depending on the level of crop insurance coverage or NAP coverage that a producer obtained for the crop. Producers who did not insure their crops in 2018 or 2019 will receive 70 percent of the expected value of the crop. Insured crops will receive between 75 percent and 95 percent of expected value; those who purchased the highest levels of coverage will receive 95 percent of the expected value.

At the time of signup, producers will be asked to provide verifiable and reliable production records. If a producer is unable to provide production records, WHIP+ payments will be determined based on the lower of either the actual loss certified by the producer and determined acceptable by FSA or the county expected yield and county disaster yield. The county disaster yield is the production that the producer would have been expected to make based on the eligible disaster conditions in the county.

WHIP+ payments for 2018 disaster will be eligible for 100 percent of their calculated value. WHIP+ payments for 2019 disaster will be limited to an initial 50 percent of their calculated value, with an opportunity to receive up to the remaining 50 percent after January 1, 2020, if sufficient funding remains.

Both insured and uninsured producers are eligible to apply for WHIP+, but all producers receiving WHIP+ payments will be required to purchase crop insurance or NAP, at the 60 percent coverage level or higher, for the next two available, consecutive crop years after the crop year for which WHIP+ payments were paid. Producers who fail to purchase crop insurance for the next two applicable, consecutive years will be required to pay back the WHIP+ payment.

Additionally, the disaster relief measure expanded coverage of the 2017 WHIP to include peach and blueberry crop losses that resulted from extreme cold.

For more information on FSA disaster assistance programs, please contact your local USDA service center or visit farmers.gov/recover.

(Chris Wallace is county executive director of the Colleton FSA Office, 541 Robertson Blvd., Suite C, Walterboro; Phone: (843) 549-1821, Extension 104; Email: chris.wallace@usda.gov)