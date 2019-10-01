Ernest Rentz | Obituary

Ernest Rentz

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Ernest Ritter Rentz, 77, of Meggett, South Carolina, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at his residence. Born June 27, 1942 in Meggett, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Harry Leon Rentz and Mamie Lou Ritter Rentz.

A talented mechanic, Mr. Rentz loved fixing anything and everything he could get his hands on. A passion in which he passed on to his children and grandchildren. For many years he was a Volunteer Fireman with the St. Paul’s Fire Department. He enjoyed going to mud rallies, fishing and working.

Surviving are: his wife of fifty-six years, Shirley Boodle Rentz; their children, Terry Ernest Rentz (Cindy), Jerome Keith Rentz (Angie) and Mitzi Gayle Crosby all of Hollywood; grandchildren Charlie Crosby, Casey Rentz, Christen Anderson and Joseph Byrd; great-grandchildren, Jordan Crosby, Lexi Crosby, Dylan Wilson and Liam Anderson; sisters, Ellis Porter of Hollywood and Rolinda Williamson of Columbia; he is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers; Barney Rentz, Laverne Rentz, Cornelius Rentz and Gary Rentz; a sister Betty Lemacks.

Flowers will be accepted, or for those that desire, the family has requested that memorial contributions be directed to: Saint Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 50, Memphis, TN 38101-9929.

Funeral services will be conducted at 3 o’clock, Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Ravenel, 5987 Hwy 165, Ravenel, SC 29470. Pastor Marty Hogue will be officiating. Interment will follow at Christ St. Paul’s Cemetery, 4981 Chapel Rd, Yonges Island, SC 29449.

The family will receive friends during a time of visitation this Wednesday from 2 o’clock until 2:45 prior to the Service.