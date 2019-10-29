Enter the annual Veterans Day Parade on Sunday Nov. 10
THE ANNUAL VETERANS DAY PARADE will be Sunday Nov. 10, at 3 p.m. in downtown Walterboro. Lineup begins at 2 p.m. on Hampton Street. Food vendors will be in the city parking lot starting at 1 p.m.
Blue and Gold family members are wanted to ride on the veterans float. Blue Star family have members who are currently active duty and Gold Star families have a family member who was killed in action.
For information call Bob Tiegs, 843-549-1097, or the Veterans Affairs Office, 843-549-1412.
