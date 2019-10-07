Enos Reeves | Obituary

Enos Reeves

Brice Herndon, Funeral Chapels and Crematory

Mr. Enos Legare Reeves, Jr., age 42, entered into rest Friday, October 4, 2019, from injuries sustained during an automobile accident in Charleston County.

Born December 12, 1976, in Charleston, South Carolina, he was a son of Mrs. Sherrill Jordan Reeves and the late Enos Legare Reeves, Sr.

Funeral services will be conducted 6 o’clock Thursday evening, October 10, 2019, from The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Chapel, Walterboro. The Reverend David Blakenship officiating. The family will receive friends following the funeral ceremony until 8 o’clock that evening.