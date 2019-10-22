Edisto Basin public meetings scheduled
by The Press and Standard | October 22, 2019 11:52 am
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) has announced dates for two public meetings to provide citizens with an overview of a new water planning framework that will guide surface and groundwater management in the Palmetto State over the next 50 years.
The meetings will also serve as venues for engaging volunteers interested in serving on a council that will develop and implement these plans in the Edisto River Basin.
Individuals interested in serving on the council, or who are simply interested in this issue, are encouraged to attend one or both meetings. Meetings are scheduled in the town of Blackville on Monday Nov. 18 and in St. George on Thursday Nov. 21.Meeting Locations & Times:
Blackville, November 18, 2019; 6-8 pm
Clemson University’s Edisto Research and Education Center
64 Research Rd
Blackville, SC 29817
or
St. George, November 21, 2019; 6-8 pm
Lovely Hill Convention Center
5905 W Jim Bilton Blvd.
St. George, SC 29477
