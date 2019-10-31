Early history of fire departments

Last Updated: October 30, 2019 at 11:38 am

By CARTER JONES

Historian, S.C. State Firefighters Association

History records the Town of Walterboro was established in 1817 and later incorporated in 1826. While little written information exists regarding fire protection in those early days, a glimpse into the past would likely reveal the town experienced frequent fires due in part to the wooden construction methods of the period. This assumption is based on stories from other villages and towns in the area which share similar accounts about fire.

Small towns in the first half of the 19th century utilized very primitive means to extinguish fires, i.e., buckets of water, axes, shovels, blankets and various other limited techniques. The alarm of fire was likely sounded by crude but very effective measures … firing three shots in the air by pistol, shotgun or rifles which signaled an emergency or the constant ringing of a church bell located in the vicinity of the town.

Fire protection was totally dependent on citizen volunteers responding to an alarm of fire. Not unlike today, fires could be contained and property saved if caught in its beginning stages. However, more often than not, volunteers recognized their limitations and got to work trying to remove the contents of a structure as much as attempting extinguishing the fire. When structures were built close together, fires spread rapidly from house to house, business to business. Often a fire break was attempted by tearing down walls, out-buildings, fences or other wooden structures in an effort to limit the fire’s spread.

In his book, “A Legacy That Lives On,” Carter Jones, historian for the S.C. State Firefighters’ Association, said “prior to the organization of a fire department, it has been said fire was the greatest enemy for a community. From South Carolina’s earliest beginnings, devastating fires have taken its toll in injury, death, and ruin of property … Out of necessity, these fires brought attention to the need for creative firefighting methods and ordinances required to prevent and safeguard our citizens from unwanted fire.”

Due to the predominately wooden construction, chimneys constructed with clay and unpaved roads, the firefighters in the early days often gave up on saving the structure. Instead, they focused on saving items from the burning fire, especially the most important item — the bed. A problem was the beds had to be disassembled with a bed key in order to get the bed out of the home. And after literally hauling the fire tanker and hose reel wagons by manpower, they tried to save possessions while keeping the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings.

As Walterboro grew in population, fire protection had to have become a significant consideration by the town’s citizens and leaders. Research confirms that an “official” fire department was finally organized in 1869 shortly after the end of the Civil War. While there is no record of the type of fire department established, with certainty it can be said the town spent money on the purchase of more useful instruments and tools to fight fire.

Interestingly, not all fires were accidental. The Charleston Daily News published on September 4, 1869, chronicles a sad story which states “our Colleton correspondent reports that three murders have taken place in a short time, and that there have been three incendiary fires in Walterboro in one week.”

The earliest and most accurate documentation and description of a fire department was in 1898. The town operated with one hand-drawn, hand-pumped engine and one hand-drawn “hook and ladder” wagon. Both the engine and the ladder wagon required a large number of men to pull these machines to the fire’s location. And, once on the scene, supplying the engine with water required significant numbers of able-bodied men to keep the pump going. Often, women, young people and older citizens were pressed into action by hauling buckets of water obtained from wells to supply the engine, and, depending on the type of apparatus purchased by the town, it could have drafted or drawn water from one of the numerous wells around town.

As the town grew in population, its leaders obviously encouraged its volunteer firemen to be the best they could be as evidenced by an article found in the February 18, 1909, edition of The Bamberg Herald. Under the headline of “Fire in Walterboro,” the writer said, “Walterboro was visited by another fire yesterday morning about 2:30. The store of Grace and Warren was completely destroyed. It is not known how the fire originated, but it is supposed that it was caused by rats, although it is somewhat suspicious that this is the second store burned in the last three weeks at about the same hour of the night. The local fire department again did splendid work.”

According to an inspection made by the Sanborn Map Company in 1912 of Walterboro, the town had a population of about 2,400 citizens. The fire department was located at the corner of Wichman and Market streets and operated with two hand-drawn hose reels and one “hook and ladder” wagon. There were two companies of firemen operated by 16 men each. The department was led by a chief and an assistant chief. No horses had yet to be purchased to pull the apparatus. The town’s streets were not paved, but there were some gas-powered street lights. A water system had been installed four years earlier and consisted of 1.5 miles of water mains which supplied 21 hydrants. The system utilized a 70 ft. elevated water tank powered by a 90 gpm pump from one deep well.

Walterboro’s story about its much-loved fire department and the advancement of fire protection is similar throughout South Carolina and the rest of the country. According to Jones, “During the 1800s and into the 20th century, the composition of the fire department was much as it is today. The overwhelming majority of firemen were volunteers.”

Over time, the Walterboro Fire Department embraced changes in technologies and sought to offer more training and benefits to its volunteer members. The fire department joined the newly formed S. C. State Firemen’s Association sometime around 1925. The Walterboro department was one of only 66 member departments in 1926 and listed Mr. P. J. Lucas as fire chief that year.

Few archive records have been found that could provide the names of the officers or the many firemen who have served the department since its inception in 1869. However, we know those pioneers of our town’s fire service were competent, strong, brave and willing to serve this community unselfishly.

Today, the Walterboro Fire Department continues its long tradition of service and unrivaled dedication to our citizens. In talking with Carter Jones, he said with much enthusiasm, “and, just look at the department today!”