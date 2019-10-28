Dr Paul G Reitzer | Obituary

Paul G Reitzer, age 87, passed away on October 5, 2019. Paul was born to Dr William & Johanna Reitzer and grew up in Fort Collins, CO.

He was a professor of History and taught for College of William and Mary, Frederick College, Charleston Southern, and Judson College. Upon retirement, he served as pastor of Mt Olive Baptist Church (Sprott, AL) and Newbern Baptist Church. In addition to his professional and ministerial duties, he served as president of the Chief Academic Officers of the Southern States, the Fellowship of Baptist Educators, the Perry County Historical Society, the Charleston Higher Education Consortium and the Norfolk Baptist Religious Education Association. He served on two committees of the Baptist World Alliance and was a member of the Lowcountry International Trade Taskforce and the Coastal Empire Mental Health Board. He also started the Colleton County Museum and the Perry County Historical Museum (AL).