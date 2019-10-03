District’s report card shows improvement

Last Updated: October 2, 2019 at 2:55 pm

While Colleton County School District officials begin pouring through the numbers behind the grades in the South Carolina Education Department’s annual report cards, overall the district is showing improvement in each school.

In a prepared press release concerning the report cards, Colleton County School District’s Coordinator of Communications Sean Gruber stated, “While we are still working to improve student performance in our district, all of our schools improved their performance on at least one indicator, and all schools showed gains in the student engagement.

“Six of our seven schools increased their overall points earned on their individual school report card. Four of the six schools increased the number of points earned in the student progress indicator. With these increases, three of the six schools earned a higher overall school rating: Colleton County Middle School, Northside Elementary, and Bells Elementary.”

Gruber continued, “These improvements can be contributed to the district’s continued efforts in embedding Professional Learning Communities as a part of each school’s culture of continuous improvement, focused professional development for all staff, emphasizing project and problem-based learning and implementing research-based literacy models.

“Moving forward, the district’s cultural and instructional goals are embedded within a multi-tiered system of support to ensure that all students have equitable access to meeting the Profile of the South Carolina Graduate.

“As part of our continuous improvement journey, we will utilize the information found on the report card to develop a plan to provide differentiated support for schools, enhance our focus on data analysis, implement the best practices to support student learning, and collaborate with our stakeholders on areas needing improvement,” Gruber said.

School Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster said the district “welcomes all stakeholders to become active in their school community by joining their school improvement council, attending parent-teacher nights, attending family learning nights, and seeking ways to assist schools in their academic improvement journey.

“We also encourage stakeholders to visit our schools to see the great things happening within our district,” Foster added.

On Oct. 1, the South Carolina Department of Education released school report cards for elementary, middle, and high schools throughout the state.

The Every Student Succeeds Act of 2015 overhauled the state’s school accountability system by using seven metrics to measure school performance: standardized test scores, improvement of student performance on standardized test scores from prior years, the progress of English Learners measured by a standardized test, and student responses on a survey. Previous accountability systems only measured student achievement to calculate the overall school rating.

The system sets higher expectations for student success, focusing on their preparedness for college and/or individual career readiness. This accountability system uses the terms Excellent, Good, Average, Below Average and Unsatisfactory to describe each metric and to determine the overall school rating

For more information on the school report cards, please visit the S.C. Education Oversight Committee website. If you would like to see the report card for a school, please visit the State Department of Education’s Report Card Portal.