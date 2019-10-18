DHEC considering sand mine permit in Cottageville

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:40 pm

A proposal to establish a sand mine in the Cottageville area will be the topic of a South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control public hearing next month.

The pubic hearing on Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. in the cafeteria of Cottageville Elementary School, 648 Peirce Rd., will give residents an opportunity to voice their comments and views about MC Dirt Co. LLC of Summerville’s permit application.

The company is seeking DHEC permission to establish the sand mine on company-owned land on Peirce Road.

The company, headed by president Mark Mitcham, owns approximately 66 acres of land between Peirce Road and the Edisto River.

The company’s Edisto River Mine would cover about 31 acres of land. The parcel of land also contains approximately 33 acres of wetlands. The plans call for a 100-foot buffer between Pierce Road and the mine operations.

MC Dirt Co. is seeking a five-year permit to operate the sand mine and a screening plant on the site.

According to the business’ permit application, when the company completes its mining of fill dirt and sand, the sand pit will become a pond or lake.

Ground water collecting in the sand pit will be pumped into the wetlands and eventually make its way to the river.

As part of the permit application, the company obtained a habitat and species assessment from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, a preliminary jurisdictional determination letter from the Army Corp of Engineers and a cultural resources survey by Brockington and Associates Inc.

During the public hearing, comments will be reordered by a court reporter for transcription.

Written comments can be provided to DHEC and will be accepted until Dec. 2 at 5 p.m.

Written comments can be sent to Wendy Hamilton, DHEC–BLWM at 2600 Bull St., Columbia, S.C. 29201. Hamilton is available by phone at (803) 898-1368 or by email at hamiltws@dhec.sc.gov.