David Hiott | Obituary

David Hiott

Parker-Rhoden Funeral Home

David Weston Hiott, M.D., Ph.D., 77, husband of Barbara “Bobbi” Shealy Hiott of Walterboro, South Carolina passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at home.

Dr. Hiott was born July 29, 1942, at the Esdorn-Stokes Hospital in Walterboro, the fifth of six children to the late Henry Plant Hiott and Mary Caroline “Brownie” Beach Hiott. He attended the public schools of Walterboro and graduated from Walterboro High School in 1959. Education was always important to him, and he was one of only a few individuals to have received four degrees from the Medical College of South Carolina (now MUSC). These included the following degrees: B.S. in Pharmacy, M.S. in Pharmacology, Ph.D. in Pharmacology, and M.D. After a brief career on the university faculty, which included electron microscopic cardiac research and teaching in the Colleges of Medicine, Pharmacy, and Graduate Studies, Dr. Hiott felt a “call” to enter medical school and then Family Medicine.

Following training at Richland Memorial Hospital, he returned to his hometown and was a founding partner at Walterboro Family Practice where he worked for 30 years. In 1986, he served as Chief of Staff at Colleton Medical Center when the present facility was dedicated. In 1992, the MUSC College of Medicine Alumni Association included Dr. Hiott on the Centennial Recognition list of highly distinguished alumni who reflect glory on their alma mater. He also served on the Board of Directors of the S.C. Academy of Family Physicians and as the Chairman of Region II of the S.C. Medical Care Foundation. After retiring, he and his wife enjoyed volunteer work and research with the Colleton Genealogical Society. Since all local court records starting in 1800 were destroyed in 1865, Dr. Hiott constructed a “Colleton Tree” which includes over 324,000 people from the area in order to help reconnect families. He gave numerous talks on the history and residents of Colleton County and wrote a book titled, Walterboro: History of a Wichman Street Home . A man of great faith, Dr. Hiott was active in church throughout his life. He grew up in the faith at Grace Advent Christian Church in Walterboro. More recently, he was a member of Bethel Presbyterian Church where he had served as an Elder and had sung in the church choir. Dr. Hiott was a strong family man and was beloved by his family. He met his future wife at a church youth rally, and they fell in love at a summer church camp. He and Bobbi were married for fifty-six years. Over the years, the couple enjoyed relaxing at Edisto Beach and White Oak

Mountain, N.C.

In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three sons and their wives: David Walter Hiott and Michelle Beach Hiott of Charleston, Henry Plant Hiott II and Rhonda Herndon Hiott of Walterboro, and Matthew Weston Hiott and Kathrine “Katie Mae” Montgomery Hiott of Walterboro. He was lovingly known as “Daddy Hiott” by his five grandchildren: Allie Hiott Grimes (husband Joshua “Josh” Grimes), Carlisle Beach Hiott, and Hagan Weston Hiott, all of Charleston, and Katherine Lee “Katie” Hiott and Harrison Parker Hiott of Walterboro. He is also survived by two siblings and their spouses: brother John Steven “Johnny” Hiott and wife Joan of

Walterboro and sister Rosemary Hiott Hadwin and husband George Michael “Happy” of Ridgeville, S.C. Brothers-in-law include Kenneth Wayne Shealy and wife Anne of Hendersonville, N.C. and Stanly Murray Shealy and wife Janice of Little Mountain, S.C. In addition to his parents, Dr. Hiott was predeceased by two brothers, Robert Fuller “Bob” Hiott and James Edwin “Eddie” Hiott, and a sister, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Hiott Downey.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Friday, October 18, 2019, at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 403 Church Street in Walterboro. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends at Douglas Hall beginning at 1:00 pm. Interment will be at Live Oak Cemetery in Walterboro.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bethel Presbyterian Church or to Live Oak Cemetery Fund, Post Office Box 1351, Walterboro, SC 29488.