Cruisers donate $1,000 to FoCCAS

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 11:25 am

Walterboro Cruisers donated $1,000 to Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter. Millie (brown) and Jimmy, Colleton County Animal Shelter dogs, accepted the check from Barry Crosby on Sunday morning. Walterboro Cruisers holds a car show every year at the Veteran’s Victory House (May 9, 2020) and other charitable shows throughout the year.