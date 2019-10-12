Cruisers donate $1,000 to FoCCAS
by The Press and Standard | October 12, 2019 5:00 am
Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 11:25 am
Walterboro Cruisers donated $1,000 to Friends of Colleton County Animal Shelter. Millie (brown) and Jimmy, Colleton County Animal Shelter dogs, accepted the check from Barry Crosby on Sunday morning. Walterboro Cruisers holds a car show every year at the Veteran’s Victory House (May 9, 2020) and other charitable shows throughout the year.
