Cross-country logs many personal bests in Dogwood Hills Invitational

Last Updated: October 23, 2019 at 10:24 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton County Cross-Country team participated in the Coach’s Classic in Camden at Springdale Horse Racing Course on Saturday Oct. 12. Both the Cougars and Lady Cougars participated in the championship race. Results for the event are as follows:

5000 Meter Run Girls: 369 – Dorothy Dessoye (30:11.28); 389 – Reece Carelock (32:09.40)

5000 Meter Run Boys: 245 – Tyler Scites (20:56.39); 340 – Bryan Hiers (22:57.67); 384 – Nathan Erwin (26:34.93); 387 – Evan Stroble (26:56.22)

5000 Meter Run JV Boys: 423 – Willis Stivender (32:36.31)

Colleton County hosted the Dogwood Hills Invitational, a mid-week race held Wednesday Oct. 16 at Dogwood Hills Golf Course. Four teams — Wade Hampton High School, Woodland, Edisto and Battery Creek — joined Colleton County in the race.

Blaine Cook led the Cougars with a time of 19:39, his personal best of the season, earning him a third-place finish. In other results, Tyler Scites finished in 20:56 and Hans Gabriel ran his best for the season, finishing in 21:10. Bryan Hiers also ran his best with a time of 22:03 and Evan Stroble ran 23:34. In addition, Nathan Erwin ran his best time of 23:41 and Willis Stivender ran 29:17.

The Lady Cougars were led by Dorothy Dessoye who also recorded a personal best of 27:12. Reece Carelock also posted an all-time best of 27:57 and Catherine Bunton ran 28:35.

“All the runners posted good times, especially with the hills that are at the golf course,” said Coach MyLinda O’Quinn.

The cross-country team will compete in the Region VII championship in Bluffton on Saturday Oct. 26.