Crime Reports

Last Updated: October 16, 2019 at 12:25 pm

Gunfire

investigated

Members of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office were called to a residence on Bancroft Street the evening of Oct. 12 after a suspect fired a single bullet into the rear of the home.

A resident said four suspects ran into the back yard at about 10:45 p.m. Then one of the four pulled a small caliber pistol and fired a shot through a rear window.

The bullet became lodged in a linen closet.

Drug charges after traffic stop

Two occupants of the vehicle targeted by a Colleton County Sheriff Office deputy for a traffic stop in the early morning of Oct. 14 were arrested on narcotics charges.

A deputy was patrolling on Cottageville Highway at Bedon Road at 12:31 a.m. when he reportedly spotted a vehicle with only one working headlight and pulled over the driver.

While interviewing the occupants of the car, the deputy asked if there was anything in the vehicle he needed to know about. A back seat passenger reportedly said he had a handgun in the center console.

The deputy had the occupants exit the vehicle and found the weapon in the center console.

The deputy then moved onto the glove compartment were he allegedly found a black bag. Inside the bag were three smaller bags containing material that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Because of their nearness to the glove compartment, the driver, Samantha N. Grow, of Walterboro and the front seat passenger, Cassady F. Wiggins, of Walterboro were taken into custody.

When Wiggins was searched at the Colleton County Detention Center, she was reportedly found to have more methamphetamine on her person.

School bus crash

A Colleton County school bus and a van collided on Augusta Highway, near the intersection of Huckleberry Hill Lane Oct. 11 at 6:49 a.m.

No one in the van was injured. Two adults, the bus driver and monitor, and two children asked to be transported to Colleton Medical Center for evaluation.

Traffic on Augusta Highway was blocked for a short period and restricted to one lane until the accident site was cleared.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash.