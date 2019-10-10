Crime Reports

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:53 am

Arrests follow traffic stop

A Colleton County Sheriff Office deputy on routine patrol Oct. 8 at 9:50 p.m. on North Jefferies Boulevard reportedly spotted a pickup truck with no license plate tag lights and pulled the driver over.

According to the incident report, the driver attempted to provide a driver’s license with another name on it but the deputy had a previous encounter with the female.

The deputy contacted the Walterboro Police Department to have a canine unit sent to the traffic stop and an open-air search of the vehicle’s exterior led to the dog indicating the presence of narcotics.

That lead to a physical search of the truck. On the floor board on the passenger side of the vehicle, the deputy reportedly found a handgun.

Inside a tool box, he found a bag. Inside the bag he reportedly found syringes, straws, cotton, a second handgun, two bags of brown powder that field tested positive for heroin and a bag of a clear crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine.

According to the report, when the woman was searched at the Colleton County Detention Center, two more bags of methamphetamine were found on her person.

The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of the driver, Ashley Warko, of Walterboro on charges of possession of heroin and possession of methamphetamine.

The passenger, Justin T. Walling, of Walterboro was arrested on a charge of unlawful carrying of a handgun. He was also wanted on an outstanding warrant by the Walterboro Police Department.

Clothing and tools taken

A member of the Walterboro Police Department was sent to the Ramada Inn at 1245 Sniders Highway on Oct. 5 to investigate after a visitor staying at the motel found that someone had stolen items from their vehicle.

The victim reported that someone had taken three plastic bins containing approximately $2,000 in clothing and tools from the rear luggage carrier on their vehicle.

Armed robbery investigated

An Augusta Highway man contacted the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office in the early morning hours of Oct. 3 after an armed robber reportedly dropped him off on Sullivan’s Ferry Road after taking the victim’s wallet.

The man said that he was walking on Augusta Highway about 11 p.m. on Oct. 2 when a man in a pickup truck offered him a ride home.

After getting in the pickup truck, the victim said the suspect drove past his residence and transported the man to Sullivan’s Ferry Road where he pulled a handgun, demanded the man’s wallet and told him to get out of the truck. The man then drove off with the victim’s wallet and driver’s license, the only thing in the wallet.

The victim said initially he was not going to contact law enforcement about the incident but decided to call the dispatch center when he could not find another ride home.