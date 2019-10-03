Crime Reports

Last Updated: October 2, 2019 at 3:08 pm

Incidents send Fire-Rescue to CCHS

Beginning at about 8:35 a.m. on Oct. 1, Colleton County Fire-Rescue ambulances began arriving at Colleton County High School.

The three ambulances delivered fire-rescue personnel to deal with separate calls for service that came into dispatch within a short period of time.

One ambulance responded to the high school to render care for a student having a seizure.

Another ambulance was called to the high school for two male students who had injured each other in an altercation.

The third ambulance arrived at the high school for a female student who had an undetermined medical condition.

In each case, the students were transported to the Emergency Department at Colleton Medical Center for further treatment.

The students involved in the fight were taken to the medical center for treatment of their minor injuries in the same ambulance.

A school resource officer traveled to the hospital with them to ensure the combatants did not rekindle their dispute.

Colleton County Fire-Rescue Chief Barry McRoy said the department routinely takes students to the medical center for examination.

House hit

by gunfire

A shots-fired call sent city police to a residence on Lockhart Street on Sept. 29.

An officer arriving at the home found the front door of the residence open, spent casings in the driveway and three bullet holes in the home.

The resident could offer no information on the incident.

Man arrested

after traffic stop

A member of the Colleton County Sheriff Office was conducting a routine patrol on South Jefferies Boulevard Sept. 28 at 2:35 p.m. when he reportedly did a record check on a vehicle’s license plate and learned that they were reported suspended.

The driver was pulled over and when the officer began to interview the driver, he admitted both his plates and his driver’s license had been suspended, the report said.

He then allegedly handed over a cold beer to the officer.

As the interview continued, the officer reported he told the driver that he was going to search the vehicle. The man then reportedly told the deputy that there was a weapon in a red container underneath the driver’s seat.

When the deputy opened the red container, he found the weapon, three pipes and a bag that contained what field-tested as positive for methamphetamine, the report said.

The incident resulted in the arrest of the driver, Christopher B. Shook, of Walhalla on charges of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, driving while under suspension and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

Drug arrest follows traffic stop

A Colleton County Sheriff Office deputy working road patrol Sept. 25 at 1:57 a.m. pulled a vehicle over at Smoaks Road and Jonathan Lane after reportedly noticing that the vehicle’s license plate light was not working.

As the officer began interviewing the female driver, the male passenger began questioning the reason for the stop, reportedly saying that he just wanted to go home.

When the officer asked for permission to search the car, the passenger objected.

The passenger was then asked to exit the vehicle and as a deputy began to search the man, he allegedly said that he had a methamphetamine pipe in his pants pocket.

The car was then searched and a deputy allegedly found packages of marijuana and methamphetamine inside the vehicle. The passenger claimed ownership of all the narcotics.

The traffic stop led to the deputy issuing William C. Hobson of Walterboro a citation for simple possession of marijuana and a warrant for possession of methamphetamine.

Driver eludes officer

A Walterboro police officer was patrolling South Jefferies Boulevard on Sept. 28 when he spotted a white Honda Accord speeding.

The officer turned around and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped up.

The fleeing motorist turned onto Beechwood Road and then onto Taylors Circle.

After driving a circle around a trailer park, the driver exited the vehicle and escaped on foot.

When the owner of the car was contacted, he reported that the car had been stolen.