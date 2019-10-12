Craft fair, car show taking entries
October 12, 2019
Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 11:11 am
The Bedon Baptist Church Family Life Center Resource Committee is hosting a craft fair and car show on Saturday Nov. 9 at the church, 2410 Cottageville Hwy.
The craft fair hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. in the Family Life Center.
Booth space is still available for crafters who have homemade crafts they would like to sell. The cost is $20 for a 10’x10’-foot space without electric or $25 with electricity.
If you would like to participate contact Debbie Gorrell by calling 843-538-8096 or by emailing dgorrell815@yahoo.com.
Deadline to register for the craft fair is Friday Oct. 25.
The car show hours will be 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on the church grounds. Early bird participant registration fee for the car show is $10. All registration forms must be received by Friday Nov. 1 to qualify for the early bird fee. Registration fee the day of the car show is $15 and will start at 9 a.m. For more information about the car show call David Thomas at 843-893-8086 or Sharon Thomas at 843-893-7511 or email svthomas@lowcountry.com
All proceeds to benefit the Bedon Baptist Church Family Life Center.
