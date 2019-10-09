CPA Tennis shuts out CCHS

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:24 am

By CINDY CROSBY

The Colleton Prep Academy Tennis team went 2-0 on the week earning shutout wins over John Paul II and Colleton County High School. The Lady Hawks defeated John Paul II 9-0 Tuesday Oct. 1 at home, then traveled a few minutes up the road the following day to earn a 6-0 win over the Lady Cougars.

“What a difference a day makes as the girls returned to action against a smaller, less experienced team in John Paul II after losing to Palmetto Christian the day before,” said Coach Lessie Snead.

“It was an eagerly anticipated match,” said Coach Snead. “We played only five singles positions and the No. 2 doubles position under high school league rules. CPA player Makayla Odum was only allowed to play an exhibition match (8-game pro set) but was excited to be on the court. Odum and Ellison played some great points with Odum taking the loss. As a young player, Odum fully understands it takes work to improve — meaning the more ***** you hit, the better you will get. It’s simply about effort, focus and court time.

“Despite distractions, Rianna Bailey played strong, smart tennis to take the win on court one,” said Snead. “Becca Martin and Sidney Bailey played consistently to sew up the wins on courts two and three. Spears and Lee, along with White and Buckner, split sets and battled it out in the match tiebreakers for the victory. After losing the first set, Spears and White were both able to make the necessary adjustments to play more challenging tennis.”

The Lady Hawks were scheduled to hit the road for matches against Hilton Head Prep Tuesday Oct. 8 and Orangeburg Prep on Wednesday Oct. 9.

Match date: 10/1/19 @ Colleton Prep Academy (Forest Hills Tennis Courts)

Colleton Prep Academy 9, John Paul II Academy 0

Singles

#1 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Samantha Reilly (JPII) 6-0, 6-0

#2 Becca Martin (CPA) d. Paige Weniger (JPII) 6-4, 6-1

#3 Sidney Bailey (CPA) d. Charlotte Bauer (JPII) 6-0, 6-0

#4 Kaylee Spears (CPA) d. KC Moton (JPII) 6-0, 6-0

#5 Anne Hatcher White (CPA) d. Brieana Suiter (JPII) 6-1, 6-3

#6 MaKayla Odum (CPA) d. Nia Poacher (JPII) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

#1 R. Bailey/B. Martin (CPA) d. S. Reilly/P. Weniger (JPII) 8-0

#2 S. Bailey/K.Spears (CPA) d. C.Bauer/KC Moton (JPII) 8-2

#3 M.Odum/A.H. White (CPA) d. N.Poacher/N.Herndanez (JPII) 8-1

Match date: 10/3/19 @ Colleton County High School

Colleton Prep Academy 6, Colleton County High School 0

Singles

#1 Rianna Bailey (CPA) d. Megan Dewitt (CCHS) 6-0, 6-4

#2 Becca Martin (CPA) d. M.Strickland (CCHS) 6-1, 6-1

#3 Sidney Bailey (CPA) d. R. Blackshear (CCHS) 6-0, 6-4

#4 Kaylee Spears (CPA) d. A. Lee (CCHS) 3-6, 6-2, 1-0

#5 Anne Hatcher White (CPA) d. Z. Buckner (CCHS) 4-6, 7-6, 1-0

Doubles

K.Spears/S. Bailey (CPA) d. C.Corbett/J.Williams (CCHS) 8-0

Exhibition match

Zahara Ellison (CCHS) d. MaKayla Odum (CPA) 8-3