CPA Middle School Football improves to 2-3 with win

Last Updated: October 9, 2019 at 10:19 am

By CINDY CROSBY

cindyc4@yahoo.com

The Colleton Prep Middle School Football team improved to 2-3 overall following a 36-0 win over Northwood Academy Thursday Oct. 3 on the road.

The Hawks scored twice in the first quarter on a Caleb Davis rushing touchdown (conversion failed) and a Cole Davis rushing touchdown (Will Brady, two-point conversion) to take a 14-0 lead.

In second quarter action, Caleb Davis rushed for his second touchdown (conversion failed) to give the War Hawks a 20-0 advantage.

Colleton Prep’s defense forced a safety in the third quarter to add two points, then added to their lead on the ensuing drive when Cole Davis rushed for his second touchdown (Caleb Davis, two-point conversion). Jeb Bootle intercepted a pass in the red zone to add to the War Hawks’ momentum.

In the fourth quarter, Caleb Davis intercepted a pass, leading to a Jeb Bootle touchdown pass to James Crosby for the final scoring of the game.

“I am very proud of my team,” said Coach Chase McRae. “Offensively, we were clicking on all cylinders. We had a lot of players who contributed to our running and passing game, and we moved the ball really well. On defense, we came up with some big plays including a safety and two interceptions.

“This week, I am looking forward to hosting Dorchester Academy,” said McRae. “We have grown a lot since the last time we played them and I’m excited to see how we will match up against them.”

The Middle School War Hawks will host Dorchester Thursday Oct. 10 with a 5 p.m. kick-off planned.